Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 3, 2021 : DLTR, WEN, EYE, PDCO, DY, TAC, STKL, OSW, ISEE, ITRN, VRTV, CLMT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/03/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 18.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 17.59 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wendy's Company (WEN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WEN is 36.69 vs. an industry ratio of 37.60.



National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EYE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EYE is 112.34 vs. an industry ratio of 60.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 8.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 65.79%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCO is 16.69 vs. an industry ratio of 39.40.



Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 121.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1050%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 30.45 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TransAlta Corporation (TAC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 88.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TAC is -20.00 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STKL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for STKL is -788.00 vs. an industry ratio of -12.30.



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 333.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for OSW is -14.25 vs. an industry ratio of -7.00.



IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 38.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ISEE is -7.05 vs. an industry ratio of -47.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 16.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ITRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -13.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ITRN is 15.08 vs. an industry ratio of -1450.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The paper company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.73. This value represents a 447.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VRTV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -27.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTV is -43.07 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.80. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CLMT is -2.60 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.





