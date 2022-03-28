Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 29, 2022 : MKC, ESLT, ASO, LOVE, CONN, SCYX, KALA, BTTR, SFET

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 18.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MKC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MKC is 30.99 vs. an industry ratio of -10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 8.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 27.99 vs. an industry ratio of 29.70.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 24.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ASO is 5.17 vs. an industry ratio of 34.20.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 60.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 142.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 32.78 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Conn's, Inc. (CONN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 46.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CONN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CONN is 5.03 vs. an industry ratio of -5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.71. This value represents a 51.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SCYX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -88.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SCYX is -3.80 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70.



Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 21.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KALA is -0.96 vs. an industry ratio of -16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. BTTR reported earnings of $-0.6 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -73.33%. In the past year BTTR and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SFET Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SFET is -2.48 vs. an industry ratio of -81.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





