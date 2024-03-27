Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 28, 2024 : AFMD, ATAT, AWH, AZUL, CNF, DLNG, DOOO, DRIO, GROY, HUT, IMNN, ITRM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/28/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Affimed N.V. (AFMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.59. This value represents a 27.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AFMD is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 311.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATAT Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ATAT is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10.



Aspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 35.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AWH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1358.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AWH is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10.



Azul S.A. (AZUL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 73.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AZUL is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00.



CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial management & related services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNF is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 172.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DLNG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -52.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DLNG is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.



BRP Inc. (DOOO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 32.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOOO and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.54. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DRIO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -11.54%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DRIO is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10.



Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. GROY reported earnings of $-0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -50.00%.GROY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -100%. Hut 8 Corp. (HUT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 88.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HUT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HUT is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60.



Imunon, Inc. (IMNN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 7.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IMNN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The days to cover, as reported in the 3/15/2024 short interest update, increased 422.74% from previous report on 2/29/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IMNN is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.02. This value represents a 148.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITRM and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ITRM is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





