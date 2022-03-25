Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 28, 2022 : JEF, SAIC, BCLI, VERO, VIOT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 57.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JEF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JEF is 8.93 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 29.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SAIC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 13.07 vs. an industry ratio of 46.80.



Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 45.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BCLI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BCLI is -4.96 vs. an industry ratio of -16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 45.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VERO is -2.71 vs. an industry ratio of -16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 91.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VIOT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -131.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VIOT is 12.33 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





