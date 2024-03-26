Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 27, 2024 : CTAS, CCL, UNF, TNP, CUK, ALT, LE, EDAP, GLYC, SYRS, PDSB, CLRB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/27/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.56. This value represents a 13.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 43.63 vs. an industry ratio of 32.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carnival Corporation (CCL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 69.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CCL is 16.77 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00.



Unifirst Corporation (UNF)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 48.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters UNF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -29.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UNF is 22.20 vs. an industry ratio of 32.90.



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 49.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TNP and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TNP is 3.71 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



Carnival Corporation (CUK)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CUK and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CUK is 16.67 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00.



Altimmune, Inc. (ALT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 20.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALT and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALT is -5.97 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lands' End, Inc. (LE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. LE reported earnings of $-0.1 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -380.00%.LE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -300%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 23 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LE is -64.29 vs. an industry ratio of -64.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 85.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters EDAP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1000%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EDAP is -15.10 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40.



GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 21.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GLYC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GLYC is -4.70 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.23. This value represents a 3.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SYRS is -1.35 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 41.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PDSB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PDSB is -3.31 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80.



Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.58. This value represents a 5.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CLRB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CLRB is -1.28 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60.





