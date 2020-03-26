Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 27, 2020 : SCWX, MOGO, AUTO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/27/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCWX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SCWX is -42.65 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.





Mogo Inc. (MOGO) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year MOGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MOGO is -1.17 vs. an industry ratio of -28.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AUTO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -50%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 21 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AUTO is -1.54 vs. an industry ratio of 71.80.





