Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 26, 2024 : ABOS, BLRX, CGTX, DCTH, DOYU, ESLT, GDS, LLAP, MKC, SNX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/26/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 9.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ABOS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABOS is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 144.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BLRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BLRX is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 90.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CGTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CGTX is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.67. This value represents a 22.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DCTH is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40.



DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOYU and beat the expectations the other quarter. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 24 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOYU is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 17.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ESLT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 137.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 41.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LLAP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LLAP is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 1.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MKC and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MKC is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 51.40.



TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.71. This value represents a 3.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SNX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNX is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.





