Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 25, 2022 : DOOO, DCTH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BRP Inc. (DOOO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 40.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOOO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 9.55 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.93. This value represents a 52.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DCTH is -1.71 vs. an industry ratio of -16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





