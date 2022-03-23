Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 24, 2022 : DRI, FDS, SNX, NEOG, KC, MOMO, TITN, MOV, EVLO, TMDI, HOOK, UCL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/24/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 114.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 17.55 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.96. This value represents a 8.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 35.17 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.66. This value represents a 46.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNX is 10.61 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Neogen Corporation (NEOG)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NEOG is 52.98 vs. an industry ratio of -28.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 400.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KC is -5.63 vs. an industry ratio of -87.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 67.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MOMO is 6.91 vs. an industry ratio of -87.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 152.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TITN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 57.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TITN is 13.38 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Movado Group Inc. (MOV)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOV and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MOV is 10.55 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.61. This value represents a 1.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 28 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EVLO is -1.36 vs. an industry ratio of -17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 425.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TMDI is -1.33 vs. an industry ratio of -17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 15.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HOOK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -12.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HOOK is -0.67 vs. an industry ratio of -17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 54.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UCL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UCL is -1.45 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.