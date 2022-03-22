Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 23, 2022 : CTAS, GIS, JKS, WGO, EPAC, HTHT, REX, PDSB, MOGO, AWH, VBLT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/23/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.47. This value represents a 4.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 35.77 vs. an industry ratio of 30.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 6.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 16.75 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50.



JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 181.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JKS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JKS is 57.27 vs. an industry ratio of 59.30.



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.06. This value represents a 44.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 53.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WGO is 4.87 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAC is 21.51 vs. an industry ratio of 40.40.



Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 145.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HTHT is -347.22 vs. an industry ratio of -367.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



REX American Resources Corporation (REX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The biofuels company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $4.81. This value represents a 715.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 142.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for REX is 10.64 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 43.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PDSB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PDSB is -7.39 vs. an industry ratio of -17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mogo Inc. (MOGO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MOGO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MOGO is -4.28 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80.



Aspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 84.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 20 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AWH is -3.66 vs. an industry ratio of -17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/28/2022 short interest update, increased 149.40% from previous report on 2/15/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VBLT is -3.63 vs. an industry ratio of -17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





