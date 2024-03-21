Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 22, 2024 : HUMA, STRR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/22/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 19.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUMA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HUMA is -3.73 vs. an industry ratio of -3.50.



Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 121.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STRR and beat the expectations the other quarter. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STRR is -45.86 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20.





