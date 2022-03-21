Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 22, 2022 : CCL, GDS, HUYA, JILL, IMBI, RAIL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Carnival Corporation (CCL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.23. This value represents a 31.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CCL is -22.11 vs. an industry ratio of 36.20.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is -39.51 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00.



HUYA Inc. (HUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 331.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HUYA is 265.00 vs. an industry ratio of 51.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J. Jill, Inc. (JILL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 98.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JILL and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 9.29 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 9.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IMBI and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/28/2022 short interest update, increased 229.35% from previous report on 2/15/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IMBI is -5.70 vs. an industry ratio of -15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freightcar America, Inc. (RAIL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 53.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RAIL is -3.04 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.





