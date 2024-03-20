Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 21, 2024 : ACN, APYX, ASO, CCLD, CMC, DBI, DRI, EXAI, FDS, FENC, GAMB, INKT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/21/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.66. This value represents a 1.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 23.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APYX is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 14.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ASO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -23.23%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ASO is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.



CareCloud, Inc. (CCLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 81.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CCLD is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Commercial Metals Company (CMC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CMC is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 800.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DBI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 12.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DRI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 38.90.



Exscientia Plc (EXAI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 15.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXAI and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EXAI is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.83. This value represents a 0.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FDS and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 107.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FENC is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 850.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GAMB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GAMB is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 34.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. INKT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INKT is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.