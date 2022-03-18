Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 21, 2022 : PDD, MRNS, AXU

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/21/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 217.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PDD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 91.56 vs. an industry ratio of 71.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.81. This value represents a 47.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MRNS is -3.18 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40.



Alexco Resource Corp (AXU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. AXU reported earnings of $-0.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -100.00%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.