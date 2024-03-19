Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 20, 2024 : BKKT, BNTX, GIS, HTHT, JILL, JKS, KC, MOGO, OLLI, PDD, SIG, SRAD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/20/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 107.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BKKT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BKKT is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 72.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 7.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIS and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 79.20.



H World Group Limited (HTHT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 616.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HTHT and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HTHT is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 42.60.



J. Jill, Inc. (JILL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 109.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JILL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.32. This value represents a 54.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JKS and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JKS is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 51.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters KC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -32.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KC is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mogo Inc. (MOGO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOGO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MOGO is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 38.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OLLI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 48.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PDD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $6.33. This value represents a 14.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIG and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.



Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 154.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SRAD is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00.





