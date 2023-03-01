Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 2, 2023 : TD, CNQ, KR, HRL, ARGX, BBY, AER, BURL, BUD, BILI, STVN, M

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/02/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 1.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 9.92 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 8.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is 6.75 vs. an industry ratio of 3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 1.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 10.42 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 2.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HRL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 23.48 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



argenx SE (ARGX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $-3.08. This value represents a 35.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARGX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -21.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARGX is -23.60 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 23.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BBY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 12.63 vs. an industry ratio of -7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 89.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AER missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -51.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AER is 7.51 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.72. This value represents a 7.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 53.30 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BUD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BUD is 20.86 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.63. This value represents a 24.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is -6.70 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STVN is 40.28 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 35.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year M has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 173.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 4.91 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.





