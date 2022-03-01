Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 2, 2022 : DLTR, DCI, PDCO, DY, ANF, DIN, GSL, INSW, OSW, AMRX, ICPT, JNCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 15.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 25.46 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DCI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DCI is 20.25 vs. an industry ratio of 30.60.



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 13.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PDCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -28.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCO is 14.38 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70.



Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 60.88 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 14.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 8.48 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 228.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DIN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -33.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DIN is 12.88 vs. an industry ratio of -3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 231.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GSL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 102.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GSL is 7.13 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00.



International Seaways, Inc. (INSW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. INSW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -126.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for INSW is -8.59 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00.



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OSW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -12%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OSW is -17.53 vs. an industry ratio of 115.60.



Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 54.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMRX is 5.66 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.25. This value represents a 20.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ICPT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.94%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ICPT is -4.31 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80.



Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 126.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JNCE is -4.97 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.