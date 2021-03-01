Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 2, 2021 : TGT, SE, AZO, KSS, AER, TGTX, AMRS, KTB, MCRB, ANF, DIN, TILE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/02/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Target Corporation (TGT) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.54. This value represents a 50.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TGT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 73.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 19.92 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sea Limited (SE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The investment fund company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.95. This value represents a 55.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is -71.86 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $12.68. This value represents a 2.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 15.39 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 47.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KSS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -78.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is -22.64 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 64.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AER missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AER is 7.80 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.57. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TGTX is -19.20 vs. an industry ratio of 54.30.



Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 82.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMRS is -8.68 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year KTB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 125.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KTB is 17.90 vs. an industry ratio of 39.20.



Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 4.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MCRB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MCRB is -16.70 vs. an industry ratio of -42.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 7.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ANF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -151.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is -24.22 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00.



Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 66.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 86.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DIN is 39.95 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Interface, Inc. (TILE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 45.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TILE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TILE is 10.99 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





