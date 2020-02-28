Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 2, 2020 : JD, XRAY, FOLD, WSC, EPRT, DHC, ITCI, CORE, GTT, CIR, EGRX, URGN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/02/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year JD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 58.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 55.65 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 27.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XRAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for XRAY is 20.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 36.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FOLD is -7.47 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30.





WillScot Corporation (WSC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WSC is 64.48 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 138.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EPRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -51.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EPRT is 19.66 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DHC is 5.25 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.





Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.79. This value represents a 5.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ITCI is -7.45 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30.





Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CORE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CORE is 13.25 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GTT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GTT is -8.55 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10.





CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 30.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CIR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CIR is 17.23 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.





Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 91.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EGRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -600%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EGRX is 32.37 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.69. This value represents a 15.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. URGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -13.18%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 27 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for URGN is -5.41 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





