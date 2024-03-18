Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 19, 2024 : CAL, CNM, HUYA, TME

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/19/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 32.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 9.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNM is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90.



HUYA Inc. (HUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 67.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUYA and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HUYA is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TME has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90.





