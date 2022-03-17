Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 18, 2022 : CNF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial management & related services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 168.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -55.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CNF is 19.94 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





