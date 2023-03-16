Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 17, 2023 : AQN, XPEV, BLDP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/17/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 9.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 11.40 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 79.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XPEV and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XPEV is -5.66 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20.



Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDP is -8.11 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.