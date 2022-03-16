Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 17, 2022 : ACN, DG, CMC, SIG, CSIQ, GIII, DBI, PRTH, AVDL, LQDA, ALDX, APYX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 16.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 30.00 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 24 analysts that follow the stock is $2.56. This value represents a 2.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 21.07 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.



Commercial Metals Company (CMC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMC is 8.00 vs. an industry ratio of -28.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $4.91. This value represents a 18.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 113.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 5.97 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 245.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSIQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 133.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CSIQ is 24.16 vs. an industry ratio of 64.60.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 38.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIII has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 6.63 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 126.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DBI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 82.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is 7.40 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PRTH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -400%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PRTH is -17.81 vs. an industry ratio of -2.20.



Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 70.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AVDL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AVDL is -5.07 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60.



Liquidia Corporation (LQDA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 71.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LQDA is -10.28 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70.



Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 11.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ALDX is -3.47 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60.



Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 225.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APYX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APYX is -13.65 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30.





