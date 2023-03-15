Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 16, 2023 : DG, BEKE, JBL, WSM, ASO, SIG, PRVB, JBI, MOMO, TITN, PCT, GIII

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/16/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 19 analysts that follow the stock is $2.94. This value represents a 14.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 20.22 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BEKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is -352.00 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 14.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JBL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 10.62 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.41. This value represents a 0.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 7.23 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 13.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.87%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASO is 8.10 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $5.35. This value represents a 6.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 146.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 5.82 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30.



Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 24.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRVB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRVB is -16.42 vs. an industry ratio of -3.00.



Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JBI is 13.49 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 105.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MOMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2082.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MOMO is 9.37 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 8.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TITN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 59.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TITN is 8.71 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PCT is -7.21 vs. an industry ratio of -17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 53.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GIII had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -27.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 5.27 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.





