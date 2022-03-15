Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 16, 2022 : JBL, ARCO, SCVL, TLS, LE, RMBL, DOYU, IDEX, BLRX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/16/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 9.50 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 45.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ARCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -366.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCO is 48.73 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 76.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCVL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 45.13%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SCVL is 5.86 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Telos Corporation (TLS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TLS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -180%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TLS is -13.41 vs. an industry ratio of 36.80.



Lands' End, Inc. (LE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. LE reported earnings of $0.6 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -45.00%.LE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LE is 13.81 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 114.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMBL and beat the expectations the other quarter. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/28/2022 short interest update, increased 138.49% from previous report on 2/15/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RMBL is -5.11 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.



DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year DOYU has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DOYU is -5.24 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.



Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 88.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IDEX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -600%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IDEX is -4.31 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30.



BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 77.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BLRX is -2.27 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30.





