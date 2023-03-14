Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 15, 2023 : GDS, CLMT, OTLY, ARCO, BW, SLN, KNOP, KMDA, UCL, HOOK, BWAY, STRR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/15/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 23.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -35.14%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is -11.72 vs. an industry ratio of -14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 96.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CLMT is 443.75 vs. an industry ratio of 69.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oatly Group AB (OTLY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dairy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OTLY is -3.33 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -46.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCO is 13.53 vs. an industry ratio of -40.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electrical power company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BW is -19.52 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20.



Silence Therapeutics Plc (SLN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 207.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 58.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SLN is -18.43 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90.



KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 65.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KNOP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KNOP is 3.57 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80.



Kamada Ltd. (KMDA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 170.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMDA is 20.63 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 68.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UCL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UCL is -5.56 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 72.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HOOK is -0.69 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BWAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -114.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BWAY is -4.72 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50.



Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 133.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STRR is 25.00 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.