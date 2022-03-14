Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 15, 2022 : ANIP, IDYA, CTRN, ALT, KMDA, DTIL, KNDI, GMDA, ATNX, SYRS, IMRA, BBI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/15/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 6.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ANIP is 12.43 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 72.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IDYA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.9%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IDYA is -10.41 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40.



Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 39.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTRN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 114.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRN is 4.86 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Altimmune, Inc. (ALT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.64. This value represents a 276.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -125%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ALT is -3.19 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80.



Kamada Ltd. (KMDA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 125.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KMDA is 110.20 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DTIL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 68.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DTIL is -6.11 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40.



Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 65.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KNDI is -13.09 vs. an industry ratio of 32.50.



Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 35.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GMDA is -2.60 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40.



Athenex, Inc. (ATNX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 92.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ATNX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -26.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ATNX is -0.70 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40.



Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 27.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SYRS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -12.96%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SYRS is -0.77 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40.



IMARA Inc. (IMRA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.79. This value represents a 27.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IMRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -29.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IMRA is -0.61 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40.



Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BBI is -0.45 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





