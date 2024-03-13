Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 14, 2024 : DG, DKS, BEKE, WB, GIII, CSIQ, MOMO, AUTL, PHAR, URGN, AVAH, BBW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/14/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 24 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 41.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 21.58 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.35. This value represents a 14.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DKS and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 14.67 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 27.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BEKE and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is 19.33 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Weibo Corporation (WB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 43.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 6.01 vs. an industry ratio of 3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 63.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GIII missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -10.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 7.65 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 111.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSIQ and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CSIQ is 5.49 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOMO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MOMO is 4.93 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 13.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AUTL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AUTL is -5.34 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40.



Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 126.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PHAR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1600%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PHAR is -396.00 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40.



UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.67. This value represents a 45.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. URGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.93%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/29/2024 short interest update, increased 134.00% from previous report on 2/15/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for URGN is -4.98 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40.



Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. AVAH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -100%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAH is -13.21 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 1.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BBW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BBW is 7.21 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.