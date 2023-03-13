Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 14, 2023 : IHS, CAL, HGTY, AGEN, MUX, AXGN, BLDE, JILL, KOPN, ONDS, LOV, VIRI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/14/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



IHS Holding Limited (IHS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 165.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IHS is -15.02 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 29.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 5.29 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 85.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HGTY is -47.39 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.



Agenus Inc. (AGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AGEN is -1.88 vs. an industry ratio of -3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 54.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 58.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AXGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AXGN is -10.68 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 30.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLDE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDE is -10.86 vs. an industry ratio of -25.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J. Jill, Inc. (JILL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 166.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JILL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 9.15 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50.



Kopin Corporation (KOPN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KOPN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KOPN is -5.58 vs. an industry ratio of -3.20.



Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The network company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 330.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ONDS is -1.24 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Spark Networks SE (LOV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 108.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LOV is -0.11 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10.



Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 70.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VIRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VIRI is -0.28 vs. an industry ratio of -3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.