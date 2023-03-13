Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 14, 2023 : CAL, HGTY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/14/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 35.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 5.29 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 85.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HGTY is -47.39 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.