Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 14, 2022 : FREE, ADAP, LUNA, AVEO, MTBC, BDSX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 338.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FREE is 9.52 vs. an industry ratio of -18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ADAP is -3.71 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20.



Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 57.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LUNA is 167.00 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 20.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AVEO is -2.24 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20.



CareCloud, Inc. (MTBC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 1800.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MTBC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MTBC is -5.81 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90.



Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.50. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BDSX is -1.40 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.





