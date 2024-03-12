Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 13, 2024 : DLTR, WSM, ZIM, ACDC, LQDA, SLN, TH, WOOF, MGIC, ADCT, SHCR, GBLI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/13/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.67. This value represents a 30.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DLTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 24.79 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.05. This value represents a 8.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 16.37 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.33. This value represents a 138.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZIM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -177.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZIM is -2.13 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00.



ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 97.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ACDC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -40.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACDC is 9.90 vs. an industry ratio of 41.20.



Liquidia Corporation (LQDA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 155.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LQDA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -111.76%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LQDA is -13.48 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70.



Silence Therapeutics Plc (SLN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 45.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SLN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -202.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SLN is -18.10 vs. an industry ratio of -5.70.



Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 22.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -20.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TH is 5.87 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60.



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 129.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WOOF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WOOF is -16.69 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MGIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MGIC is 10.96 vs. an industry ratio of 31.90.



ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ADCT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -31.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADCT is -1.94 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70.



Sharecare, Inc. (SHCR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHCR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SHCR is -4.68 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 12.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GBLI is 24.33 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





