Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 13, 2023 : BVH, INSE, EGRX, GRCL, FREE, CRIS, ZEV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/13/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 5.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BVH is 9.74 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 620.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. INSE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -131.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INSE is 16.86 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.54. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EGRX is 16.33 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 43.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/28/2023 short interest update, increased 227.83% from previous report on 2/15/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GRCL is -1.35 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 90.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FREE is 66.00 vs. an industry ratio of -67.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Curis, Inc. (CRIS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CRIS is -1.09 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lightning eMotors, Inc (ZEV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZEV is -0.51 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40.





