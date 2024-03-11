Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 12, 2024 : ADM, ONON, BZ, IGT, KSS, IHS, MANU, HGTY, ENFN, BVS, REFI, BLDE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/12/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 26.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADM and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADM is 7.80 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



On Holding AG (ONON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 212.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ONON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ONON is 71.93 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 250.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BZ has met analyst expectations twice Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BZ is 51.42 vs. an industry ratio of -7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Game Technology (IGT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IGT and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IGT is 13.48 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 149.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KSS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -341.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 11.27 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IHS Holding Limited (IHS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 82.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IHS is -2.79 vs. an industry ratio of -5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manchester United Ltd. (MANU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 157.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MANU had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MANU is -16.52 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70.



Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 90.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HGTY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HGTY is 224.50 vs. an industry ratio of 60.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENFN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ENFN is 92.22 vs. an industry ratio of -7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bioventus Inc. (BVS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for BVS is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 17.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REFI is 7.49 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 43.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BLDE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -21.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDE is -12.71 vs. an industry ratio of -25.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





