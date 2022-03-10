Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 11, 2022 : BKE, INSE, PLXP, HSON, SDPI, BPTH, WISA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Buckle, Inc. (BKE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 11.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BKE is 7.20 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 67.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. INSE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -87.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for INSE is -5.65 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90.



PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.69. This value represents a 81.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PLXP is -2.92 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70.



Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 130.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HSON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 73.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HSON is 20.74 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. SDPI reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -66.67%. In the past year SDPI and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 43.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BPTH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BPTH is -2.73 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70.



Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 34.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WISA is -1.27 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.





