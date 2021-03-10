Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 11, 2021 : JD, CELH, OPCH, XPEL, ZEAL, SHYF, BTAI, GOGO, DESP, MYE, PRTY, GCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/11/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 1050.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 70.50 vs. an industry ratio of -35.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CELH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CELH is 497.83 vs. an industry ratio of 37.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OPCH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -83.33%. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/26/2021 short interest update, increased 141.43% from previous report on 2/12/2021. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for OPCH is -313.50 vs. an industry ratio of -3.30.



XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year XPEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for XPEL is 88.07 vs. an industry ratio of -28.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.00. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/26/2021 short interest update, increased 175.25% from previous report on 2/12/2021. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ZEAL is -10.49 vs. an industry ratio of -51.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 59.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SHYF has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SHYF is 30.61 vs. an industry ratio of -28.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.86. This value represents a 91.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BTAI is -12.48 vs. an industry ratio of -51.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gogo Inc. (GOGO) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 64.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GOGO is -7.45 vs. an industry ratio of -77.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 3500.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DESP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DESP is -10.48 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60.



Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The rubber & plastic company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MYE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MYE is 25.70 vs. an industry ratio of 36.90.



Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 39.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PRTY is -16.64 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70.



Genesco Inc. (GCO) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 37.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -105.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GCO is -25.02 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.





