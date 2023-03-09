Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 10, 2023 : JKS, TH, ERJ, GENI, CNTY, SUNW, LGVN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/10/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 116.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JKS is 15.37 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 1200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -25.45%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TH is 16.89 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Embraer S.A. (ERJ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 3.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ERJ is 40.23 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genius Sports Limited (GENI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GENI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -91.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GENI is -14.23 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10.



Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 84.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNTY is 21.56 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 74.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SUNW is -2.47 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Longeveron Inc. (LGVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LGVN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LGVN is -4.70 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00.





