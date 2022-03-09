Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 10, 2022 : JD, CLVT, FCEL, DCBO, CD, THRY, GCO, EXK, BVS, ESTE, DESP, BZUN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 62.44 vs. an industry ratio of 78.90.



Clarivate Plc (CLVT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLVT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CLVT is 22.38 vs. an industry ratio of -74.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FCEL is -27.43 vs. an industry ratio of -24.90.



Docebo Inc. (DCBO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DCBO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -375%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DCBO is -107.49 vs. an industry ratio of -74.80.



Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CD and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CD is 64.11 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 113.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. THRY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.68%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for THRY is 12.45 vs. an industry ratio of -74.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genesco Inc. (GCO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.65. This value represents a 3.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 77.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GCO is 9.23 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 84.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EXK is -174.00 vs. an industry ratio of -403.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bioventus Inc. (BVS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 91.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BVS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -150%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BVS is 9.66 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 322.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESTE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 45.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTE is 9.97 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 54.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DESP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -38.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for DESP is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baozun Inc. (BZUN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 97.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BZUN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -933.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BZUN is 421.50 vs. an industry ratio of 56.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





