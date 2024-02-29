Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 1, 2024 : RDNT, PLUG, AY, AMRX, FUBO, SATS, INTT, BDSX, RPID

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/01/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RadNet, Inc. (RDNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RDNT is 89.36 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.57. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLUG is -1.92 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 866.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AY and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AY is 68.46 vs. an industry ratio of 43.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 76.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMRX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMRX is 11.27 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 39.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FUBO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FUBO is -2.00 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



EchoStar Corporation (SATS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 96.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SATS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/15/2024 short interest update, increased 126.08% from previous report on 1/31/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SATS is 11.03 vs. an industry ratio of -16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



inTest Corporation (INTT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. INTT reported earnings of $0.34 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -61.76%. In the past year INTT and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 64.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BDSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BDSX is -2.35 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 20.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RPID missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RPID is -0.78 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70.





