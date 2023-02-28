Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 1, 2023 : RY, LOW, DLTR, HZNP, FWONK, VST, DCI, HR, CLH, LSXMK, CLVT, STWD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/01/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 4.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 11.78 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 24.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 14.89 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 1.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 19.98 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00.



Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 22.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HZNP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -20.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HZNP is 25.97 vs. an industry ratio of 3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 114.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FWONK is 79.72 vs. an industry ratio of 37.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vistra Corp. (VST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 86.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VST is 16.60 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 21.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DCI is 21.05 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 6.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HR is 11.67 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 44.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CLH is 19.09 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30.



Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 390.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LSXMK is 8.56 vs. an industry ratio of 96.00.



Clarivate Plc (CLVT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 31.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLVT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CLVT is 15.60 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 56.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STWD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STWD is 8.97 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





