Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 1, 2022 : TGT, BNS, BMO, SE, BIDU, AZO, HRL, HZNP, DPZ, SJM, BLDR, BSY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/01/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Target Corporation (TGT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.86. This value represents a 7.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TGT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 15.10 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 11.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 11.01 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 9.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 11.18 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sea Limited (SE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.21. This value represents a 14.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is -35.07 vs. an industry ratio of -9.10.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 51.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIDU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 25.73 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $17.80. This value represents a 19.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 17.38 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 4.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HRL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 24.85 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 0.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HZNP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -57.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HZNP is 23.39 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.30. This value represents a 24.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DPZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -8.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 31.55 vs. an industry ratio of -3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 15.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 16.04 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLDR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 117.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDR is 7.85 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BSY is 57.43 vs. an industry ratio of -9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





