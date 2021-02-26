Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 1, 2021 : XRAY, NRG, MIDD, FMX, PRGO, BHVN, NOVT, CVET, TGNA, CDLX, RETA, HGV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/01/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 12.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for XRAY is 33.83 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 31.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NRG is 7.79 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30.



The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MIDD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MIDD is 30.48 vs. an industry ratio of 46.80.



Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 64.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FMX is 52.55 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Perrigo Company (PRGO) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 4.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PRGO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGO is 9.92 vs. an industry ratio of 54.20.



Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.89. This value represents a 1.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BHVN is -6.75 vs. an industry ratio of -4.50.



Novanta Inc. (NOVT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 21.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOVT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NOVT is 72.34 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 44.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CVET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CVET is 59.98 vs. an industry ratio of -107.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 153.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TGNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TGNA is 8.02 vs. an industry ratio of -27.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 840.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CDLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -17.14%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CDLX is -63.88 vs. an industry ratio of -24.30.



Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.14. This value represents a 63.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RETA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.62%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RETA is -15.65 vs. an industry ratio of -4.50.



Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 108.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HGV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HGV is -118.24 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.





