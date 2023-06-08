Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 9, 2023 : NIO, RNLX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/09/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NIO Inc. (NIO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NIO Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NIO is -6.06 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90.



Renalytix plc (RNLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 35.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RNLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RNLX is -3.87 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.





