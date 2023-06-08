News & Insights

Earnings
NIO

Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 9, 2023 : NIO, RNLX

June 08, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/09/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

NIO Inc. (NIO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NIO Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NIO is -6.06 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90.

Renalytix plc (RNLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 35.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RNLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RNLX is -3.87 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Earnings

Stocks mentioned

NIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.