Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 9, 2022 : BILI, SIG, FCEL, VNCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.73. This value represents a 87.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BILI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -33.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is -9.80 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 2.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 5.73 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FCEL is -15.74 vs. an industry ratio of -10.50.



Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.67. This value represents a 31.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VNCE is 31.60 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





