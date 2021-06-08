Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 9, 2021 : CPB, UNFI, LOVE, VRA, BF.B

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/09/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 20.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 16.11 vs. an industry ratio of 266.50.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 33.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 11.40 vs. an industry ratio of 266.50.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.55. This value represents a 5.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 144.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 209.48 vs. an industry ratio of 36.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 25.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is 15.32 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BF.B is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 32.10.





