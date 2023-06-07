Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 8, 2023 : TTC, SIG, FCEL, REVG, DBI, ALYA, SCWX, GHM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/08/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 21.54 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 49.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 6.06 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FCEL is -8.50 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. REVG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 14.87 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 43.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DBI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is 4.05 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Alithya Group inc. (ALYA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALYA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALYA is -29.33 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCWX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SCWX is -11.93 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Graham Corporation (GHM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GHM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 130%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for GHM is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.





