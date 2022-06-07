Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 8, 2022 : CPB, THO, OLLI, LOVE, VRA, JILL, JFIN, BF.B

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Campbell Soup Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 7.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CPB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 16.51 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.97. This value represents a 51.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 4.24 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 62.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 23.09 vs. an industry ratio of 38.50.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 253.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 87.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 12.09 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 220.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is 9.98 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



J. Jill, Inc. (JILL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 85.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JILL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 8.25 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 3.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JFIN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JFIN is 1.26 vs. an industry ratio of -36.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 4.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BF.B is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60.





