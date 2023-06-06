Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 7, 2023 : CPB, OLLI, UNFI, LOVE, JILL, VBNK, VRA, BF.B

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/07/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Campbell Soup Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 8.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 17.13 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 145.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 23.09 vs. an industry ratio of -11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 42.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters UNFI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -43.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 8.12 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 425.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LOVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.57%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 12.63 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J. Jill, Inc. (JILL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 23.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JILL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 210%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 7.48 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



VersaBank (VBNK)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 92.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VBNK is 6.59 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is 12.05 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 45.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BF.B missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BF.B is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.





