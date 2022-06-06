Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 7, 2022 : SJM, ASO, UNFI, CBRL, PLAY, GIII, MOMO, REVG, CHS, OESX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 0.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 14.38 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 25.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASO is 5.05 vs. an industry ratio of 39.10.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 4.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNFI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 10.81 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 13.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRL is 15.14 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 190.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PLAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 10.72 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 7.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIII has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 53.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 6.27 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 48.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MOMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2082.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MOMO is 7.54 vs. an industry ratio of -36.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 32.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters REVG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 12.17 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 225.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHS is 10.50 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OESX is 9.71 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.





