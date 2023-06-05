Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 6, 2023 : FERG, SJM, CIEN, CNM, THO, ASO, ABM, CBRL, MOMO, GIII, CHS, QMCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ferguson plc (FERG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 12.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FERG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FERG is 15.52 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.



J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.42. This value represents a 8.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 17.16 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The fiber optics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 22.28 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 37.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNM is 14.60 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 82.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. THO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 14.80 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 9.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.74%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ASO is 7.06 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The building maintenance & services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 3.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABM and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 13.24 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 3.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CBRL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -22.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRL is 17.58 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MOMO is 6.99 vs. an industry ratio of -18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 112.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 6.45 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CHS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CHS is 6.16 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Quantum Corporation (QMCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QMCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for QMCO is -5.82 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.





